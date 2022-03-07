Horror-inspired sci-fi Soulslike Dolmen launches this May

Coming hot off the heels of the massively successful Elden Ring, gamers are probably going to want something to tide them over once they’re finished or in between major runs. Whether you’ve been a casual observer of FromSoftware’s titles or you’re heavily invested in them, the upcoming Dolmen might offer a quick fix for fans of the Soulslike formula.

Dolmen launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on May 20. On the surface, it offers the conventions that fans of Soulslike games are familiar with such as the stamina system and difficult encounters against regular enemy types as well as bosses that are meant to test your limits.

The sci-fi look isn’t particularly new to these kinds of games. The Surge franchise utilized this aesthetic, but there are a few elements that differentiate it from other Soulslikes. For starters, the oppressive atmosphere typically associated with the genre is backed by a more direct infusion of cosmic horror visuals.

Regarding gameplay, Dolmen offers a mechanic known as energy mode. Expending energy allows the player character to avoid stamina usage in order to perform attacks infused with specific elements. In another slight twist, the developers claim that Dolmen will scale the difficulty of its boss fights along with the number of players.