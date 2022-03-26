Intel’s answer to DLSS announced for sci-fi Soulslike Dolmen

Most recent headlines covering upscaling technology on PC tend to focus on FidelityFX Super Resolution or Deep Learning Super Sampling. That’s because, for the time being, AMD and Nvidia’s offerings have had more time and exposure. As Intel’s own solution continues to mount support, Dolmen is the latest title announced to utilize XeSS.

Intel XeSS is the closest competitor in the PC space to Nvidia’s DLSS because, unlike AMD, Intel also makes use of machine learning technology. In basic terms, artificial intelligence attempts to reconstruct an image from a lower resolution input into a higher resolution output. This artificial intelligence draws from a neural network that is constantly improving and being fed information for more accurate results.

Infamously, Nvidia’s DLSS technology hinges upon the tensor cores in its RTX line of GPUs to accelerate performance. This means other graphics cards are unable to utilize DLSS at all. Luckily, Intel XeSS is taking a more platform-agnostic approach. While Intel’s Arc line of GPUs contain specific hardware acceleration for XeSS, other GPU vendors can make use of it albeit at an additional performance cost.

For the time being, Dolmen also joins Hitman III, Rift Breaker, Grit, Super People, Grid Legends, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut as the only XeSS supported titles.