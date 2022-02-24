Elden Ring is already overtaking the peak Twitch viewers of Dark Souls III and Sekiro

You might have missed the news, but Elden Ring is coming out tomorrow. The newest title from From Software is mere hours away from release, and fans are clearly impatient to get lost in the game’s open world. Review and streaming embargoes have lifted, and players-to-be are flocking to Twitch to watch people play the game in advance of its worldwide release.

It’s proving so popular, in fact, that it’s already left the viewership statistics for previous FromSoft games in the dust. At the time of writing, there are over 750,000 live viewers watching Elden Ring streams on Twitch, according to TwitchTracker. That’s more than the peak viewership numbers for Dark Souls III (276,283) and Sekiro (280,046) combined, and again: the game isn’t even actually out yet.

Those numbers are only going to get bigger once the game officially releases. It might still pale in comparison to the top-streamed games like League of Legends and Fortnite at the moment, but cresting the one million viewers mark is well within reach, which would comfortably put it in the top 20 most-watched Twitch categories of all time. So if there’s still a little while to go until the game unlocks for you, there are plenty of options to see it in action in the meantime.