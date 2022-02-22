House Flipper 2 has been announced for 2023

After an initial 2018 Steam release, House Flipper has since grown to garner a cult following over its continued development cycle. The console ports further broadened its audience reach, letting more consumers take part in its home renovation antics. House Flipper fans will be happy to learn that a sequel is on the way.

Announced today through a teaser trailer, House Flipper 2 is confirmed for a 2023 release. No platforms have been announced, but it’s safe to say it’ll eventually make its way to all modern consoles after an initial PC release like the first entry.

The trailer doesn’t offer much insight into the game outside of embracing the humorous angle many simulators these days do. We see the player character taking a sip of coffee before sitting down to listen to a client’s voicemail, stating that her ex-boyfriend stole her radiator and therefore a new one needs to be installed.

None of this means that the plug will be pulled on the original game, however. The developers have assured its players that they can expect future content updates and paid DLC packs for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen how much overlap there may be between this content and what House Flipper 2 is going to offer on launch day.