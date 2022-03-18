Humble’s Stand with Ukraine charity bundle offers over $2000 worth of games

Humble Bundle has joined the efforts of many game developers, storefronts, streamers, and more in finding a way to generate funds to support those in need due to the war in Ukraine. The new bundle launched today with more than $2000 worth of games that can be purchased for a fraction of the price.

This bundle isn’t filled with small indie titles that you’ve probably never heard of either. Instead, some of the biggest games of the last few years are included in it, such as Back 4 Blood, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Metro Exodus, and Satisfactory. In addition, many legacy titles are worth purchasing alone for the bundle’s price, including Fable, Slay the Spire, Endless Space 2, and System Shock Enhanced Edition.

The Stand With Ukraine Bundle consists of over 120 games, books, comics, and game development applications and assets. 100% of the proceeds from sales of this bundle are being donated to Razom for Ukraine, the International Rescue Committee, Direct Relief, and International Medical Corps.

The games industry has had a visceral reaction to the war in Ukraine, with the proceeds of many games being donated to causes helping people in need or those fleeing the country. We recently spoke to a developer still living in Ukraine’s capital about the situation there and how it affects everyone through the lens of those who would usually spend their day building games.