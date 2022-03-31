Hyper Light Drifter sequel Hyper Light Breaker announced, coming to Early Access next year

Hyper Light Breaker, the sequel to the 2016 indie darling Hyper Light Drifter, has officially been announced. The reveal was made during a G4 Twitch stream that was celebrating Hyper Light Drifter’s six-year anniversary.

The trailer shown for Breaker was primarily an animated cutscene with limited gameplay footage, but what we do know is that the sequel will be in a 3D space, unlike its predecessor which was in 2D. The team at Heart Machine began working on Hyper Light Breaker in October of 2020, at a very small capacity, while focusing on getting Solar Ash out the door.

Because the trailer was essentially a teaser, there are very few details that we currently know about Hyper Light Breaker. According to the game’s Steam page, there will be some form of co-op play. There was no clarification as to whether it is local only or available online, but that is a feature that was added to Hyper Light Drifter following its launch.

Gearbox will be publishing the sequel, instead of Heart Machine self-publishing like they did with Drifter. As stated on the Steam page, Hyper Light Breaker will be available on Steam via Early Access in Spring 2023. No other platforms have yet been announced.