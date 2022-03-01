Iron Man VR, Republique developer opens new studio in Japan

Developer Camouflaj has been in the video game business for more than a decade now, releasing titles like Marvel’s Iron Man VR and the stealth-filled Republique from its home in Bellevue, Washington. Now the company is going international, with a new studio venture in Japan.

As announced on Twitter, Camouflaj Holdings is based in Kamakura, Japan. Despite having a name that sounds a bit like a finance firm, this is indeed another studio focused on game development. Camouflaj founder Ryan Payton, whose work includes directing Halo 4 and producing Metal Gear Solid 4, will be co-head of the new studio. The other co-head is Matt Walker, who previously worked on Capcom franchises like Devil May Cry.

We have big news for the future of Camouflaj today!



We're excited to announce Camouflaj Holdings, our new studio in Kamakura, Japan.



This second studio will be run by our founder Ryan Payton (@ryanpayton) and former Capcom producer Matt Walker (@retroOtoko). Exciting times! pic.twitter.com/RwI9vdHCvs — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) March 1, 2022

News of a second studio comes alongside the announcement of Republique: Anniversary Edition’s release date. Holdings co-head Matt Walker talked the re-release up on the PlayStation Blog, saying that the Anniversary Edition is a good “way to look back and honor where [Camouflaj] began.” As mentioned before, Camouflaj founder Ryan Payton worked as a producer on Metal Gear Solid 4, so the stealth gameplay of Republique was a natural next step and first project for a new studio.

The Anniversary Edition comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PSVR on March 10. It will be backwards compatible on PlayStation 5, but note that setting up PSVR on the current console takes some special care.