Japanese Game Charts 20th-26th: Yakuza beats out Ring Fit Adventures by just 500 copies

While there weren’t any new video games that made the top ten sales chart in Japan this past week, there was a very close race between two unlikely competitors for the top spot.

Japanese publication Famitsu published sales numbers for the week of Jan. 20-26, revealing that Sega’s latest Yakuza game, Like a Dragon, once again took the top spot with just over 39,000 copies sold. However, it just barely beat out Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure, taking a second place position with just under 500 copies less.

So far, Yakuza’s latest release is off to a good start for Sega, getting fairly close to clearing 200,000 copies sold. Nintendo’s exercise-themed adventure is holding its own as well, having already sold over 600,000 units in Japan alone.

Pokemon Sword and Shield continued to be a selling sensation in third place, clearing out just over 37,000 copies sold. That brings its overall sales total in Japan to 3.35 million copies, bringing it that much closer to topping Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s sales in the region. At the present time, the fighting hit has sold 3.53 million units.

Rounding out the top five are Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with 25,000 copies sold; and Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch, with 13,000 sold.

Here’s the full top ten, as provided by Famitsu:

1. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} – 39.719 / 196.712

2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} – 39.217 / 622.646

3. [NSW] Pokémon Sword and Shield (Pokémon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 37.950 / 3.350.308

4. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} – 25.669 / 115.206

5. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} – 12.875 / 120.573

6. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} – 10.827 / 1.233.493

7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 9.927 / 3.532.729

8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} – 9.008 / 2.746.682

9. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} – 6.065 / 584.812

10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} – 5.915 / 3.301.208

Meanwhile, in hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch dominated yet again with just under 46,000 units sold for the week, bringing total sales in Japan to slightly under 10.7 million units sold. That’s a wide margin over PlayStation 4 sales, with 7.4 million; and PlayStation 4 Pro, with 1.4 million.