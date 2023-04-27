Jedi: Survivor Ad Sees Cal Kestis Bond With Luke Skywalker in Inspiring Montage

Everyone has much to learn from the generation before them, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s main character, Cal Kestis, is no exception. Thankfully, the actor behind the character, Cameron Monaghan, has learned from the best how to be the best Jedi.

A day before the game officially launches, a recent Jedi: Survivor team advertisement shows Monaghan learning from the best of the best Jedi: Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy. Monaghan has much to learn, but he’s eager.

Playful Jedi: Survivor Ad Shows Off Mark Hamill’s Teaching Skills

The advertisement was shared on the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Twitter account 24-hours before the game officially drops later tonight in a highly anticipated worldwide release. Although it’s a minute long, it has plenty of heart, much like the main story Jedi: Survivor, which we talked about in our review.

Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴#StarWarsJediSurvivor – Available April 28 pic.twitter.com/vBInjBfNcd — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 27, 2023

The advertisement focuses on Hamill fine-tuning Monaghan’s various lightsaber techniques, getting in touch with the force, and how to face down a deadly predator from Koboh, a Mogu. The creature resembles Hoth’s Wampa, which Hamill faced down as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode V – An Empire Strikes Back.

It’s a very tongue-in-cheek advertisement, but it offers a fun connection between the past Star Wars generation with the current one. The ad ends with Monaghan helping Hamill out while he plays Jedi: Survivor. Rest assured, Hamill knows how to channel the force.

It’s also equally fun for diehard fans watching it, knowing that around this time, Luke Skywalker would have been much younger than Cal Kestis when Jedi: Survivor takes place, and Luke may have wanted to learn a thing or two from Cal if these characters ever actually met up in the Star Wars universe.

With less than a day before Jedi: Survivor drops, it’s a heartwarming advertisement to share with fans who will likely be diving into the game when it launches and they discover the next adventure with Cal Kestis and BD-1. We might get more of these following the official release, especially the positive criticism multiple reviewers have been sharing over the past few days.