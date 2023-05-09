Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 Doesn’t Address the Most Pressing Issues for Console Players

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released with its fair share of bugs and glitches across all platforms. While EA and Respawn Entertainment have worked to address many of the issues players are experiencing. Still, more than a week later, patches aren’t touching the problems plaguing players the most.

Today Jedi: Survivor console players will be able to download Patch 4, while PC players will need to wait until later in the week. However, despite the patch notes listing multiple fixes for console and PC versions of the game, players aren’t impressed by the lack of mention of a framerate improvement or stability improvements for various PC components.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 Won’t Fix Screen Tearing or Improve Framerate on Consoles

The most vocal fans have been replying to EA and Respawn Entertainment’s Twitter posts about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 all day. The most common issues include a lack of 60 FPS in performance mode on PlayStation 5, screen tearing across all platforms, and many bugs lumped under “rendering issues.”

I really do not understand why they do not mention clearly that they fixing the biggest issues of the game (PS5/Perf): screen tearing, pixelation and blurriness. Mentioning "rendering issues" is too vague. It seems to me that the team is unsure if those issues can even be fixed. — Horácio Filho (@hjcfilho) May 9, 2023

While things seem bad for console players, they’re potentially worse for PC players. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor runs poorly for many fans for many reasons, including the number of potential components that can be used to run it. Neither EA nor Respawn Entertainment has explained why Jedi Survivor runs so poorly for some players, but the fact that ray-tracing must be enabled to play is a source of concern.

Considering how much bigger this game is and has way more content than the 1st there will be issues. Although the game should have had a delay to improve the quality. But seems like the current trend with some companies, release broken game, apologise for broken game, fix game. — AJ 🐦 aka SuperSaiyan4 (@OmegaSaiyanX) May 9, 2023

However, the replies aren’t all entirely negative. Some fans enjoy Jedi Survivors and wish the problems weren’t there, but they say they’d rather it had been delayed by a few months. This is a common view among fans of both Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Redfall, Arkane Studios’ latest release, because both games have launched in a less desirable state.

In their podcast, Free Roam, YouTubers Luke Stephens and Jor Raptor recently discussed the issue of Triple-A games launching with bugs, focusing on the year 2023 in particular. As many people are thinking, they pointed out that it seems like no big title has launched this year without bugs and glitches that required fixes, all of which would have benefitted from being delayed. Whether this, combined with the reactions from players, sparks a change in the industry remains to be seen.