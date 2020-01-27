Jim Carrey would love to play Dr. Robotnik again in a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel

It’s unknown at this moment whether Paramount Pictures will move forward with a sequel to its video game adaptation of Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog. If they do, however, Jim Carrey “wouldn’t mind” making a return as evil genius Dr. Robotnik.

The actor recently spoke with Jake Hamilton on a number of subjects, but eventually circled around to portraying the iconic villain, who pursues Sonic and his human counterparts (played by James Marsden and Tika Sumpter) over the course of the film.

Around the 3:34 mark in the interview, Carrey talked about how much he enjoyed portraying the character. “This part, I wouldn’t mind going to do another one,” he said. “Because it was so much fun, first of all. You know, and a real challenge to try to convince people that I have a triple-digit IQ.”

If he did return for a sequel, Carrey believes there’s more that he can do with the character. “There’s so much room, you know. Robotnik has not yet reached his apotheosis.”

The full interview is below, and he covers an array of subjects, including his role in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But his enthusiasm to play Dr. Robotnik can’t be denied.

Jim Carrey Fun Interview: Oscar Snubs, UNCUT GEMS, Video Games, Sequels and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE CELEB INTERVIEWS! Emmy-Winner Jake Hamilton talks with Jim Carrey for SONIC THE HEDGEHOG!

Now the only real question is just how deviant Robotnik’s creations could get in a sequel. We haven’t seen a sign yet of Metal Sonic as of yet…Sonic the Hedgehog, which also features the voice of Ben Schwartz along with Marsden and Carrey, opens in theaters on Feb. 14.