Just Cause developer is making its “largest and greatest” triple-A project yet, according to job listing

Avalanche Studios Group is known for its work on the Just Cause series, Rage 2, and the 2015 Mad Max game adaptation. Now it’s working on something both new and very big, according to a job listing.

Spotted by Exputer, Avalanche has two job openings that give us a clue about what it’s working on next. The animation programmer listing asks for someone “to join the largest and greatest AAA project [Avalanche has] ever taken on.” The art director listing piggybacks on this, saying that Avalanche is “crafting [its] next cutting edge AAA open-world game.” It also name-drops the aforementioned Just Cause, Mad Max, and Rage 2, implying that this is something different from those.

In fact, it is likely a separate project from any of those, and furthermore, it is probably not Avalanche’s co-op smuggling game Contraband, either. That was announced during Xbox’s press conference at E3 2021, so there’s no reason to leave its name out of the job listing if that is indeed what the new hire will be working on. This other project could be what Motorstorm veteran Paul Rustchynsky is working on, however. Rustchynsky joined Avalanche to head its Liverpool location at the start of 2022, and the studio will be announcing its first game this year. That said, the job listings are meant for Södermalm, Sweden, so this unannounced game could even be a third project separate from Contraband or Rustchynsky’s game.

While you wait for whatever the new game is, you can always jump into Just Cause 4: Reloaded to get a taste of what Avalanche’s games are like. It’s available on Game Pass for Xbox and PC.