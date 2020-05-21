Just Die Already: Unleash your inner senior citizen with Goat Simulator dev’s next game

Armin Ibrisagic and his studio, DoubleMoose, the people behind the surprising smash-hit, Goat Simulator, have announced their new game: Just Die Already.

The game is described as an “Old People Mayhem Sandbox Game”, with players becoming someone of the “more senior persuasion.” Players will have to compete in a series of crazy challenges in order to earn a spot in the “World’s Nicest Retirement Home.”

Announcing Just Die Already – a game where you play as an old man who's sick of living and is trying to find the most impressive and glorious way of ending it all:https://t.co/SSyZhTzEsR — DoubleMoose Games (@DoubleMoose) August 7, 2018

The game is described as “ridiculously gory” and “over-the-top”, as players use a wide variety of objects to cause chaos for the Millenial and Zoomer population. These objects include firearms, trampolines, giant trouts, jetpacks, and much more. But with that crazy power comes crazy responsibility, as every part of your body can be broken, or even fall off.

The game can be played solo, or with up to three friends, and will be released on PC this summer. For those looking to release their inner-Boomer a little earlier, a demo will be released on Steam “shortly”, for players to test the game out for themselves.

This sounds like the perfect follow-up game to Goat Simulator, which took the gaming world by storm with its sandbox world, unpredictable physics, satirical gameplay, and hilarious bugs. It’s an absolutely crazy game, and Just Die Already sounds to be in the exact same vein. With everything going on in the world right now, this could be just the kind of absurdity we need right now.

Goat Simulator is available now on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.