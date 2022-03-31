Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief finally brings Tenchu-esque PS2 game to the west this fall

NIS America has announced that previously Japan-only Kamiwaza is heading west after its initial release in 2006. The HD remaster of the Acquire-developed PS2 stealth-action game is releasing in the west this fall as Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief. When it launches, it’ll come to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (on Steam).

Thanks to Gematsu, we know that the HD remaster features upgraded visuals, auto-save functionality, adjustments to its tutorial stages, and retains the original’s blend of action and stealth gameplay with multiple branching storylines based on your actions. You can watch the announcement trailer in the official NIS America tweet below:

Will you walk the path of honor for the sake of your family? The choice is yours to make in Kamizawa: Way of the Thief, coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC Fall 2022! pic.twitter.com/D1s1RhvxFJ — NISAmerica (@NISAmerica) March 31, 2022

In Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, you play as Ebizo, a Robin Hood-styled character who steals from the rich and nasty to give to the poor and needy in a quest to save his family member. During your time spent in Ebizo’s shoes built for sneaking, you’ll have to “steal merchandise displayed inside shops with elegance,” “break into vaults and warehouses,” and “even steal kimonos from town girls.”

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief will release both digitally and physically on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and digital-only on PC via Steam. It’s always good news when a previously Japan-only title makes its way overseas, even if it does take over 15 years to do so.