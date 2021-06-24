Kerbal Space Program coming to next-gen platforms this fall

The popular and silly space flight simulator Kerbal Space Program is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X and S this fall.

Announced in a new forum post on the official Kerbal Space Program website, the Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is coming to next-gen consoles with several new features that will take advantage of the upgraded console hardware. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will run at 1440p resolution, while the Xbox Series S version will run at 1080p. All versions will boast improved framerate, upgraded shaders and textures, and a more stable experience overall. The new release will also support mouse and keyboard controls.

If you already own Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X and S or PlayStation 5 at no additional cost. If you are purchasing it for the first time, it will be available digitally for $39.99 for the aforementioned next-gen platforms.

Kerbal Space Program initially launched pack in 2015 for PC. It then launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One the following year. The Enhanced Edition then became available in 2018. A sequel is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with a 2022 release window.