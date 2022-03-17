King of Fighters XV adds Team Garou and new music, balance changes coming in May

The King of Fighters XV was released in February, and the first round of DLC characters is now available. Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet, also known as Team Garou, are the new fighters who have made their way into the roster. The official SNK Twitter account shared the news alongside an updated roadmap for this year.

Team Garou is the first of two teams and six characters that are planned to be added to the game. Team South Town, which consists of Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Ryuji Yamazaki, is aimed to drop in May with character adjustments. The characters that are set to receive those changes, however, are not yet known.

Following the release of Team South Town in May, it has already been confirmed that there will be a Team Pass 2. Both teams are still yet to be announced, but one is set to release in the summer, with the other to come out in the fall.

On top of the release of Team Garou today, SNK has added 29 tracks from The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match to the DJ station for free. You can purchase the first Team Pass for King of Fighters XV on digital fronts for $29.99, or you can buy the Team Garou pack on its own for $15.99.