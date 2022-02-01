Rock and Geese Howard enter the King of Fighters XV as DLC characters

The King of Fighters XV is only a few weeks away from its February 17 release date. The game has already revealed its full 39-fighters roster, but the developers at SNK have now revealed the first six fighters of the game’s DLC.

The six fighters are separated by two teams, and players can buy both teams together as part of the DLC Team Pass 1 bundle. The first team is Team Garou and consists of characters that originated from Garou: Mark of the Wolves, one of the best SNK games. The second team is Team South Town and consists of the main antagonists from the Fatal Fury games.

The first character shown off is the fan-favorite Rock Howard, who is part of Team Garou along with the series-minded Gato and the voluptuous “pirate” B. Jenet. Team South Town consists of Rock’s father Geese, and Geese’s two henchmen, Billy Kane and Ryuji Yamazaki. The reveal trailer shows Team Gorou in action, but only character renders for Team South Town were shown.

Team Garou is set to release in March, one month after the game’s launch, and Team South Town is set to release in May. SNK’s roadmap includes Team 3 and Team 4 DLC characters, with Team 3 expecting to release in the summer, while Team 4 is planned to release in autumn. Players can purchase Teams 3 and 4 as part of the Team Pass 2 bundle.