Everything you get in Kingdom Hearts’ All-In-One package

Square Enix has announced the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, which is set to release on PlayStation 4 next month. The set, going for $49.99, features most of the games in the series, save for a few minor ingredients such as Kingdom Hearts III’s ReMind DLC. That will still need to be purchased separately.

The set features a collector’s box, which holds both Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far and Kingdom Hearts III’s physical cases. It also has cover art with Sora sitting on a throne, designed by Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Here’s what all is included in the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, so you know exactly what you’re getting:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX– includes Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (with HD remastered cinematics), Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix and Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (with HD remastered visuals)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue– includes Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep — A fragmentary passage — and the Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover movie

Kingdom Hearts III. (Reminder that this only includes the core game, and not the recently released ReMind DLC)

The set is currently available for pre-order at GameStop and hits retail on March 17. For those who can’t wait, you can also get the full collection digitally on PlayStation Store, though it’s priced at $99.99.