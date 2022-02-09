Klonoa returns in Klonoa Fantasy Reverie for Nintendo Switch

During Nintendo’s February 2022 Direct, a new collection based on the cult classic Klonoa series was revealed. The collection is called the Phantasy Reverie Series and will contain Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. The Phantasy Reverie Series is expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch on July 8.

Only a short video was revealed during the Direct, showing that both games in the collection will be receiving some visual updates. However, it is not currently known if the collection is just simple remasters of Door to Phantomile and Lunatea’s Veil, or if the collection is a full-on remake of both titles. Based on the footage revealed, it doesn’t seem as if much has been changed with the game other than the visual upgrade.

The story is developing…