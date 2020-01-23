Knights and Bikes is riding its way to Switch

Indie action-adventure game Knights and Bikes has been announced for Nintendo Switch, with the release date set at Feb. 6, and it includes a 10% discount for those willing to pre-order.



The game is made by Foam Sword Games and published by Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions and offers a Goonies style adventure, with bikes, combat and a fetching hand-drawn art style. The announcement came with a trailer that you can see below.



Knights And Bikes OUT NOW! on Twitter WOOO! Knights and Bikes is coming to NINTENDO SWITCH on February 6th! Pre order from TODAY and get 10% off! Slide out a Joy-Con, pass to a friend & co-op the adventure wherever you are!

The game originally launched on PS4, PC, Mac and Linux in August last year to favourable critical views. Like most adventure games such as this, a Switch port was clamoured for by fans on Twitter and the developer has responded. The Switch version also comes with the added benefit of local co-op, as players can slide out one of the joy-cons and play with a friend.



Double Fine itself has been hard at work with a sequel to Psychonauts, which is going to be published by Microsoft following their acquisition of the studio last year. With Knights and Bikes being a game under their publishing arm, it’s unclear what the status of this area of Double Fine is going to be once Psychonauts 2 is completed with them now being a wholly Microsoft owned studio.

