Konami will not attend E3 this year due to timing, working on “key projects”

Konami made an announcement on their official Twitter account that has disappointed many of its fans awaiting its E3 2021 appearance. The company revealed will not in fact be in attendance, and stated the reason is due to timing issues. It also stated that it is “in deep development on a number of key projects” so fans should expect “updates in the coming months.”

Konami finished the statement by assuring that it respects the ESA (Entertainment Software Association, the organizers behind E3) and wishes success to both the event and to those who participate this year. No other information has been revealed at this time concerning these projects, but it’ll be interesting to see what titles the company may be cooking. Especially considering that they own many beloved IPs such as Castlevania, Bomberman, Metal Gear, Pro Evolution Soccer, Suikoden, Silent Hill, and more.

Anything seems to be possible, as back in April Konami revealed a new GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon game during Nintendo’s Indie World presentation. GetsuFumaDen is one of the company’s oldest IPs and has been exclusive to Japan since its initial release in 1987. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022 and has also been confirmed to be coming to early access on PC on May 13 via Steam.