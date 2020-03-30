Last Oasis brought offline for up to 7 days while devs work on server issues

Last Oasis, the survival MMO from developers Donkey Crew, has been brought offline for the next seven days. Despite just launching last week, the game suffered severe server issues, and the developers have decided the best move is to just bring the game completely offline while they work to resolve the problem. The game will not be available for purchase while these launch issues are being worked on.

Last Oasis on Twitter We are suspending Last Oasis servers for the next seven days. Full refunds will be offered regardless of your playtime. https://t.co/U6Ixhr1sDQ

Despite working day and night to resolve the server issues, the team has so far been unable to do so. In another tweet, from the official Last Oasis Support twitter account, Donkey Crew advised that an additional team of back-end engineers has been brought in to help speed up the process.

Anyone who has already purchased the game can request a refund, regardless of how much time they have spent in the game.

One launch day we got to spend a few hours in the game, and it certainly was fun. The systems that we encountered all seemed well designed, and it ran surprisingly smoothly for a launch day survival MMO. Unfortunately, that one play session was all the time we got in the game, as the next time we attempted to log on, the server issues were in full swing.

Hopefully, it won’t take the full week for Donkey Crew to right the ship. We will keep you updated with any future developments as they happen.