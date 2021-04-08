Latest Switch update may have added Bluetooth support

It’s no secret that the Switch is a wonderful console. You can slap it in a dock and play on your TV or take it on the go for some mobile gaming. But it’s impossible to not feel like a jerk playing your Switch on the bus or train with the audio on. And with wireless headphones and earbuds becoming more common, that audio jack on the Switch is harder to put to any actual use. Thankfully, we may have a solution coming soon. According to a Nintendo dataminer, the latest Switch firmware update has potentially added Bluetooth audio support.

According to the dataminer, OatmealDome, firmware update 12.0.0 for the Switch added audio support to the Bluetooth driver in the Switch. However, they stressed that just because audio support had been added didn’t mean Nintendo would actually use it. “I’m not sure if anything is actually using this support so far,” reads the post revealing these additions. “No guarantees it will ever be used, either.”

[Nintendo Switch System Update]



12.0.0 has added audio support to the Bluetooth driver.



*However*, I’m not sure if anything is actually using this new support so far. No guarantees it will ever be used, either.



(SOURCE: yellows8 via SwitchBrew)https://t.co/Zyn35f3dZd pic.twitter.com/Ag5I0h8nic — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 7, 2021

While Nintendo is prone to saying its products are perfect even while there are glaring issues (i.e Joycons), this could be a huge first step in fixing the Switch’s problems. Every modern console comes with support for wireless audio, but in this case, it would be better late than never.