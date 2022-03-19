Lead TFT designer Mortdog teases returning Armory mechanic for Teamfight Tactics Set 7

Teamfight Tactics is in the middle of one of its biggest midset expansions set in Set 6.5, but the TFT dev team is already making preparations for the next major set, Set 7. This set, which is “taking place in the dragon realms,” will feature some popular mechanics found in Set 6 like the Augments system. But it appears another old mechanic is returning as well.

Sets in TFT are like ranked seasons, and they usually come with their own unique gimmick to add variance and replayability to the game. In Set 5, the “Armory” mechanic allowed players to choose from a set of items at certain rounds, either a regular item or a Shadow item.

In a recent Twitch stream today, Mortdog indicated that this mechanic would return in some fashion for Set 7. According to Mortdog, “the thing [the TFT team] is working on for Set 7, I think, will make a lot of people who miss Armory happy. And I also think it will do it in a healthier and more interesting way.”

If you want an example of how the Armory works now, a similar mechanic is available in TFT: Double Up, where you can send your partner an item component or full item at certain rounds.