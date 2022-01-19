Leaked details supposedly hint that shinies appear in the overworld for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Shiny Pokémon have been the toughest to find in nearly every Pokémon. But, according to leakers, things could work much differently for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The details that the leakers have been sharing hint that players might be able to find shiny Pokémon appearing in the overworld, rather than having to find out if they’re shiny by battling them.

The leaked image shares a screenshot of the trainer encountering a Ponyta in the wild for a mission. It’s in its shiny form, which features blue flames instead of its standard red and orange coloring. Don’t expect these images to remain forever. Multiple leaked images have already been taken down and removed from other accounts sharing details about the game well before its January 28 launch.

The screenshot shows the player viewing the Ponyta from a distance rather than being in a battle in it. Because the Pokémon Legends battle system will be happening in the overworld, this does make sense, but we cannot verify or confirm this leaker’s images. Supposedly, it happened during a mission in the game. However, we don’t know if this mission guarantees a shiny Pokémon encounter.

Shiny Pokémon appearing in the overworld occurred for the Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee games, Nintendo Switch remasters of Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow versions.

For players who are eager to begin hunting down shiny Pokémon in this sandbox adventure, they might not find it as much of a grind in previous games. While the leaker’s images show Ponyta in the overworld, we still do not have any concrete information about how shiny Pokémon work in this game. We’ll need to wait for the game to release to the Nintendo Switch on January 28 officially.