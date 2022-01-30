Leaker claims that Star Wars Eclipse will be inspired by The Last of Us

Video game insider who goes by @accngt on Twitter has shared a series of new information on Quantic Dream’s recently revealed Star Wars Eclipse games. The title was revealed during 2021’s Video Game Awards, but very little footage was shown off, suggesting the game was still early in development.

According to accngt, Eclipse will be a narrative-driven, action-adventure game that started development in early 2021. Accngt describes the game as being very ambitious, and it will be an open-world title. The game will use traditional action gameplay similar to Jedi Falle Order, and it will also have a mixture of story and gameplay that takes inspiration from The Last of Us.

– Quantic Dream Paris is working on cinematics, story, level art, engine…

– Multiplayer Elements (Competitive)

– Very (very) ambitious and original project

– Development started early 2021

– Not all the Paris Studio is working on Star Wars Eclipse — AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

– Traditional action gameplay (Jedi Fallen Order-like for combat to have an example)

– A mix of story and gameplay (The Last Of Us took as an inspiration)

– Quantic Dream Montreal are working on gameplay prototypes

– They have difficulty hiring staff — AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

Development for the game is split between Quantic Dream’s studios in Paris and Montreal. The Paris studio is in charge of cinematics, story, art, and the engine. The Montreal studio is working on the gameplay, level design, and multiplayer. Accngt claims the game will be coming on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC consoles.

Accngt also shared two other games under development at Quantic Dream, which are a game based on The Dark Sorcerer demo and an unnamed Mobile card game. The Dark Sorcerer game is being worked on by the remaining team in Paris, and accngt describes it as being more “advanced” than Eclipse. The game is supposedly a non-linear, medieval fantasy game that has been in development since 2018 or 2019.

The card game is given the codename Spellcaster, and Quantum Dream Paris has been working since 2019. Not much is known about the game at this moment though.