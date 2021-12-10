Star Wars Eclipse announced at the Video Game Awards, set in the High Republic era

We got our first look at the upcoming Star Wars, Star Wars: Eclipse, during the Game Awards. The game will occur during the High Republic era, which occurred many years before the original Star Wars movies.

The game is being developed by Quantic Dreams, the development studio behind Detriot: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls. Given Quantic Dreams’ history, we can expect Star Wars Eclipse to be a heavily narrative-based game, with not as much action or adventure as we’ve come to expect from this franchise, such as from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. However, Lucasfilm Games will be working alongside the Quantic Dreams time, likely to ensure the continuity and story of the game lines up with the other Star Wars products throughout the franchise.

We see glimpses of multiple locations all over the action and species from over the galaxy, such as Duros, Nemodians, Mon Calamari, a Rodian in the background, and a massive galaxy for players to explore.

The exact era and timeline of Star Wars: Eclipse is not known. We only know it will take place during the High Republic Era, roughly 200 years before Star Wars: A New Hope and the rise of the Galactic Empire. Currently, there are several books set in the High Republic era being written by a large team at Lucasfilm.

While Star Wars Eclipse was announced during the Game Awards, we have no exact date of when the game will be coming out. It is presently in early development.