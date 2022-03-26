Legion Mage Tower returns permanently in World of Warcraft

The Mage Tower solo challenges were one of the most memorable parts of World of Warcraft’s Legion expansion. Players have been requesting more content like this ever since it was removed, and Blizzard actually brought it back in Patch 9.1.5 with one annoying catch – it was only available during Legion Timewalking. This meant players could only attempt it for one week every four months. Thankfully, the cries of fans have been heard. Blizzard is bringing the Mage Tower challenges back permanently starting March 29, 2022.

In an update posted to the official website, Blizzard stated that they originally only had the challenges available during Legion Timewalking because they were looking to add other fun features to the event outside of what is usually expect with Timewalking. However, an additional new feature, Timeworn Keystones, was also added to the event that brought back Legion dungeons for Mythic Plus. This was more than satisfactory to keep fans busy during the week, and leaving a personal challenge like the Mage Tower to only a short window of time every few months did not capture the spirit of the event.

This change is another step forward in the developers listening to player feedback and acting accordingly. It has been refreshing to see just how much the communication from the developers has improved in recent months. Separating the Mage Tower from Legion Timewalking allows players to tackle its challenges and earn the rewards at their own pace, without fear of missing out. It will also indirectly improve the popularity of Timeworn Keystones while Legion Timewalking is active as players won’t be distracted by the need to get as many attempts at the challenges as possible during the event.