Lego Brawls coming to consoles and PC this summer, will feature cross-play

Lego Brawls began life as an Apple Arcade exclusive, but now the mobile game is coming to consoles and PC. The buildable brawler will come with all the customization you’d expect from a Lego product.

That’s because Lego Brawls doesn’t feature the myriad licensed sets you’ll find at the store. Instead, you’ll build your own minifigure fighter using “all of your favorite LEGO themes,” according to developer Red Games. There are almost too many customization options to list — a single screenshot on the official site shows a unicorn horn, witch’s hat, yeti head, and more. After building your fighter, you can jump into Super Smash Brothers-like 4-on-4 multiplayer matches, across levels that also run the gamut of Lego themes. Peep the new trailer to see all of that in action:

As the video title says, Lego Brawls is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this summer. There’s not a more specific release date than that, but you can sign up for updates on the game’s website. Given all those platforms, it’s a good thing the game will support cross-play too. What’s more, its leaderboards are global, so you’ll be able to see how you stack up against all players, not just those on the same platform as you.