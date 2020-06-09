Light changes for Valorant in patch notes 1.1

Incoming changes for Valorant, but don’t expect a hefty haul following the first week of the game’s release. There’s not too much happening with the latest changes, but Sage receives another nerf following the big one she received after the game released on June 2.

Image via Riot Games

Spike Rush receives a new round of orbs to help liven up the gameplay. One of the examples provided in the patch notes details the Golden Gun orb, which allows a player to one-shot anybody. You can expect everyone in the game to use these orbs to their advantage, the and randomness of these orbs to make it interesting each round. You’ll need to remain on your toes.

While the patch notes are light, the next few weeks will determine quite a bit for Valorant.

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCE

SAGE

Barrier Orb cast range reduced 20 >>> 10 meters As a Sentinel, Sage is supposed to be most effective when defending territory that she already controls. The 20m cast range was allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant. This range reduction aims to keep her strong while defending territory but reduce her efficacy at taking ground.

MAP UPDATES

Ascent

Fixed several spots where weapons were falling through the world and issues with wall penetration

All Maps

Modified several call out names to better match player terms

SPIKE RUSH UPDATE

Each game of Spike Rush now features a set of 5 randomly selected orbs The Full Ultimate orb will always be available 4 of the remaining 7 orb types will be chosen at random

Chosen orb types will be shown in a description widget both in character select and during pre-round

New Orb Types

Health Orb – Grants teamwide health regen (instant) 20 second duration 12 HP per second (3HP per tick) SFX/VFX only play while actually healing

Deception Orb – Applies “Paranoia” to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture 10 second debuff Vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift) Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players Minimap is disabled

Golden Gun – Grants capturing player a Golden Gun One-shot, one-kill Perfectly accurate at all times Agent moves at knife speed Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds Kills grant an additional round



Misc.

New pre-round HUD element that shows the weapon & potential orb types for the current round.

Players now get 1 ultimate point for collecting any orb.

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Our performance work this patch primarily focuses on improving performance during combat and general performance improvements for high spec machines. The game should feel even smoother in combat and many scenes will likely have higher average FPS depending on your spec.

Combat Perf : We were able to fix a number of things causing dips during combat. Skins for 9/10 players were failing to pre-load in the game. The first time you’d come across these skin in-game you’d experience a drop in framerate. Reduced frame dips that would occur when a kill callout was added or removed to the hud. Improved the performance of the Viper specific HUD elements which had some performance issues.

We were able to fix a number of things causing dips during combat. +FPS on Mid to High Spec : We were able to improve CPU bottlenecks in a few places across the code as well. Lower spec machines may still benefit from some of these improvements but would only see the gains during combat. Added multithreaded rendering support for high end machines. If your machine meets the requirements to benefit from multithreaded rendering, you’ll see a new option to turn it on or off in the Graphics Quality menu. It’s on by default for these machines Multithreaded rendering improves performance in scenes where the cost of managing objects that need to be rendered exceeds the cost of the game simulation and the cost of actually rendering the scene on the GPU. These conditions most commonly occur when moving through scenes with lots of objects visible (ex. Split attacker spawn) and in cases where the game simulation doesn’t require much work (ex. practice range, out of combat gameplay, etc.).

We were able to improve CPU bottlenecks in a few places across the code as well. Lower spec machines may still benefit from some of these improvements but would only see the gains during combat.

Multithreaded vision cones; minimap vision cones will now compute on another thread, if it’s able to

Large VFX passes across all maps, this reduced the CPU side cost of these particles by allowing the GPU to do more of the simulation

Reworked client performance Stats to include more detailed breakdown of frame times

QUALITY OF LIFE

Sova’s Recon Dart will behave more consistently and only reveal the portion of enemies behind a wall

Added a setting that allows the inventory to always appear

Pings will no longer draw over allies and enemies when placed behind them

Transition out of game now shows the map you just played instead of Brimstone and Sage walking into a teleporter

In the shooting range, changing character now uses a lightweight and more performant UI than the flow going into a match

Missions on the end of game screen are now sorted by completion and by type

Minor visual improvements to Contract and Battlepass rewards in the progression widget located at the top of the screen

BUG FIXES