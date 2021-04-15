Limited time Resident Evil Village demo launches in May, arrives early on PlayStation

The Resident Evil Showcase Livestream showed off a new trailer and gameplay footage for the upcoming Resident Evil Village game, releasing on May 7. Before it arrives, eager fans have the chance to play through a limited-time demo of the game where they can explore the game’s village and castle locations. The limited demo is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5, the Xbox One and Series X, Steam, and Stadia. PlayStation players will have the chance to play it first for 30 minutes.

The limited-time demo releasing to PlayStation consoles first is called 8 hours in Village. Here’s a breakdown of the demo times when you can play through the demo’s village area.

North America: April 17 at 5 PM to April 18 at 1 PM

Europe: April 18 at 7 PM to April 19 at 3 AM CEST

Asia: April 18 at 5 PM to April 19 at 1 AM HKT

Another demo will release a few days later, so you can play for 30 minutes through the Castle region.

North America: April 24 at 5 PM to April 25 at 1 AM PT

Europe: April 25 at 7 PM to April 26 at 3 AM CEST

Asia: April 25 at 5 PM to April 26 at 1 AM HKT

All PlayStation players can preload the demo starting today.

After the PlayStation exclusive limited time demos have concluded, on May 1, all platforms receive access for 12 hours to try these locations out for 60 minutes.

North America: May 1 at 5 PM to May 2 at 5 PM PT

Europe: May 2 at 2 AM to May 3 2 AM CEST

Asia: May 2 at 8 AM to May 3 at 8 AM HKT

When playing through the 60-minute demo, you will have two 30 minute sessions. You can choose to spend them going through only the castle or village areas or splitting them up and exploring both areas.

The Resident Evil Village demo should give players a good idea of what to expect from the new game. The official release for Resident Evil Village arrives on May 7.