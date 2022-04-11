Lords of the Fallen 2 launches next year on PC and current-gen consoles

With the increasing prevalence and popularity of soulslikes, it was only a matter of time until we got another one. Nearly a full decade after the original title, consumers can expect Lords of the Fallen 2 to launch at some point during 2023.

The news comes from a CI Games annual management report, discussing the company’s current and future financials, as well as the state of released and future projects. It’s within this report that we discovered that CI Games plans to release Lords of the Fallen 2 in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, making it one of the few current-gen only titles known to be in development.

According to the report, Lords of the Fallen 2 is expected to make major changes from its predecessor, including a, “fully revised, more challenging combat system.” The marketing campaign is currently planned to begin during the third quarter of this year, so it shouldn’t be long until we receive further details about the soulslike sequel.

Lords of the Fallen 2 was originally announced shortly after the first game, with an expected 2017 launch on last-gen platforms. In the years since, the game has lost two development studios. For those that have been anticipating Lords of the Fallen 2, we can only hope it doesn’t face another unexpected delay.