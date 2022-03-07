Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files story expansion launches end of March

The studio behind Yakuza and Lost Judgment has dabbled with DLC over the years, but they’re usually inconsequential. They’ve typically been reserved for minor pieces of optional content such as the Yakuza Kiwami 2 clan creator bundle, but that changes with the upcoming Lost Judgment expansion.

Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles on March 28. As the first proper story expansion from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, players control Masaharu Kaito as he takes the mantle of his own self-contained experience.

The DLC follows Kaito in search of an ex girlfriend by the name of Mikiko that goes missing. Taking place across four chapters, it is promised to follow the team’s traditional penchant for larger than life stories filled with escalation. Kaito’s gameplay differs slightly from the series’ protagonist. Rather than employing gadgets, his detective sequences are purely sensory-based, fitting his character better. He also makes use of two new fighting styles as opposed to the three styles Yagami has access to in the base game.

Fans of the series will be happy to find out that Ryu Ga Gotoku isn’t skimping out on their first story expansion. The team estimates that it features around 10 hours of content. Some of this may refer to side content though, seeing as The Kaito Files also includes new collectibles.