How to unlock Matsugane Bulldozer in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

Matsugane Bulldozer is one of 11 skills in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files with a memory point prerequisite. This means that specific locations across Kamurocho that Kaito has an attachment to must be discovered before the skills are unlocked. Our guide below details which location to scope out if you’re on the lookout for the Matsugane Bulldozer skill.

The required memory point is situated near Pink Street Entrance at the southern part of the map. If you’re looking at the lit up purple sign with the legs spread open, you’re looking in the wrong direction. Turn around as if you were entering Pink Street through this entrance. The memory point is on the ground in front of one of the stores to your right, beside the information center you can enter.

Activate Kaito’s primal senses by pushing down on the left analog stick. After examining the ground with his primal eye, Kaito reminisces about the time he risked his life to protect Matsugane. You’re now able to purchase Matsugane Bulldozer from the Tank tree on the skills screen for 8,000 SP. With a large two-handed weapon equipped, hold the block button, then press the A button on Xbox or the X button on PlayStation. Kaito charges forward as if there isn’t an obstacle in front of him, hence the name.