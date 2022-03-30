How to unlock EX Headstrong in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

Lost Judgment: The Kaito files feature 11 skills that can only be unlocked by meeting the memory point prerequisite. This means that you must examine specific locations across the game’s map before they can be purchased. EX Headstrong happens to be one such skill, which our guide details how to unlock.

The memory point in question is found inside Bar Tender. The bar is just south of Nakamichi Alley, nearby Kotobuki Drugs. It is part of the same building chunk on the map that houses Sushi Zanmai, except on the opposite side of the rectangular structure.

Upon entering Bar Tender, you’ll notice the familiar pulsating aura of light at the end of the table furthest from the bar’s entrance. Activate Kaito’s primal senses by pushing down on the left analog stick. Use his primal eye to examine the spot on the table, prompting him to reminisce about past conversations with his anikis from his former yakuza life.

EX Headstrong unlocks at this point, which costs 5,000 SP and is found under the Bruiser tree on the skills screen. As the name suggests, it is an EX action, meaning you need at least one segment of the EX gauge to activate it. While Kaito is knocked down with a flashing red health bar, activating EX Headstrong leads an animation in which Kaito immediately gets up and flings himself at his assailant.