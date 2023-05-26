LotR Gollum Developers Apologize For Poor Player Experience

The developer of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has released an apology on social media in response to the backlash regarding the game’s state at launch. This expression of sadness follows the game becoming the lowest-rated new release on Metacritic for the year, despite launching near other glitch-filled games, like Redfall.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an awful game from gameplay, story, and technical standpoints. Fans had the chance to brace themselves, as a playthrough video leaked online shortly before launch, but no one could have anticipated just how bad it would be until they experienced it for themselves.

Daedelic Entertainment Is Sorry For The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

Now that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is out, the time for apologies has arrived. Developer Daedelic Entertainment has released a statement on the game’s official Twitter page, expressing its regret over the “underwhelming experience” players have had since launch, with a promise to fix the game via future updates, which are being worked on.

A few words from the " The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ " team pic.twitter.com/adPamy5EjO — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) May 26, 2023

The bulk of the apology refers to The Lord of the Ring: Gollum’s technical issues regarding glitches and performance. A day-one patch was released, but it hasn’t done much to stop the mockery that has taken place online, with players criticizing the game’s dreadful performance – especially as it wouldn’t look out of place on the Xbox 360. This even happens on high-end machines, which cannot handle the technical majesty of Smeagol’s hair and filthy loincloth.

It’s possible that the developers will be able to fix all of the bugs and glitches with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in the coming months. However, the overall reaction from fans, mixed with waves of low-scoring reviews, indicates that there are more than just technical flaws that would need to be addressed. Because of this, Lord of the Rings fans will need to keep looking for a true next-gen console adventure fit for the majesty of Middle earth.