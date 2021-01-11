Lucasfilm reveals new branding for its gaming arm, Lucasfilm Games

Lucasfilm, the company behind the entire Star Wars universe, has unveiled new branding for its gaming branch, Lucasfilm Games. This was introduced with a sizzle reel showcasing the different titles in the Lucasfilm Games library. The goal of this rebrand is to demonstrate that the Star Wars titles will be made under the same studio. But what exactly is the driving force behind this new brand?

This rebrand may be a method of neatly grouping the different Star Wars games under one banner. It is also a callback to the original title of the game developer, which was later renamed LucasArts in the ’90s. However, since the acquisition by Disney in 2013, the games have been produced by Electronic Arts.

EA has produced games like Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The question here is whether or not this change in branding represents a potential change in development. EA currently has a license to the Star Wars brand until 2023, but there is still a possibility that Disney will not renew the license.

The idea that Disney would acquire EA is highly unlikely, which leaves gamers to both appreciate the new logo but also wonder what this signals for the future of Star Wars games.