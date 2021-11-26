Mabel brings her sisters on vacation in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise if you use her amiibo

As the old saying goes, “Two’s company, three’s a crowd.” But in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise, Mabel, the best seamstress in the village, is able to bring her two sisters with her on her tropical island vacation if you use her amiibo card.

Reddit user ahuie19 shared a screenshot on the Animal Crossing subreddit of Mabel visiting the island resort in which their player character works along with her sisters, Sable and Labelle, after plugging their amiibo into their Nintendo Switch while playing the Happy Home Paradise DLC. The background of the screenshot appears to be the vacation home that the player character designed specifically for Mabel, because she is seen telling the designer, “It looks wonderful! The three of us are going to have such a lovely time here.”

Other Redditors have pointed out that other characters can bring their friends or family members to the archipelago resort when their amiibo cards are used while playing the DLC. JagWozHere commented that Daisy Mae, the turnip salesperson driving up the stalk market, can bring her grandmother Joan to the resort. Another Redditor, drix05, said that the same thing happens when they scan Kapp’n or anyone else in his family.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC was released in tandem with the Version 2.0.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 5. You can buy it on the Nintendo eShop now for $24.99, or you can have it as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack when you upgrade your Nintendo Switch Online membership plan.