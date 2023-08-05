Magic: The Gathering Is Remastering Ravnica In 2024

Wizards of the Coast has revealed part of its 2024 schedule for Magic: The Gathering, which includes a crossover with the Fallout series, a new Modern Horizons set, and a remastering of Ravnica. These follow on from an already packed 2023 schedule, which will see crossovers with Doctor Who, as well as a return to Eldraine and Ixalan.

2023 has been a huge year for Magic: The Gathering, with the massive New Phyrexia storyline uniting the multiverse in a massive war, told across several sets. This was also the year that The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set was released and kicked off the hunt for the 1 of 1 Ring, which was recently finished when Post Malone paid over two million dollars to own the card.

Magic: The Gathering Will Feature Fallout Commander Decks & Ravnica Remastered In 2024

Wizards of the Coast revealed part of the 2024 and 2025 Magic: The Gathering schedule during GenCon. This included a mixture of sets and spin-off media, with several high-profile crossovers being a big part of things to come. Here is everything that was announced:

Final Fantasy Set: The upcoming Final Fantasy crossover will be a full tentpole set, with a planned release window of 2025.

Fallout Commander Decks: There will be a Magic: The Gathering crossover with the Fallout series in 2024, which will happen across Commander Decks, similar to the Warhammer 40k crossover in the past.

Modern Horizons 3: A new Modern Horizons is coming in 2024, filled with nostalgic callbacks and being ideal for drafting, with the return of fan-favorite characters from Magic: The Gathering's history.

Ravnica Remastered: Coming in Q1 2024, Ravnica Remastered will feature cards from the Ravnica plane & sets, with an emphasis on the Guilds and their members.

Murders at Karlov Manor: Coming in Q1 2024, this murder mystery is set in Ravnica, with players acting as detectives as they unravel mysteries and uncovered the killer's secret, while also trying to escape their wrath.

Ravnica: Clue Edition: Coming Q1 2024, this version of Clue is set in Ravnica, as detectives are tasked with solving another murder.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Coming Q2 2024, Outlaws of Thunder Junction will bring together some of Magic: The Gathering's most notious villains, in a frontier fantasy that reimagines the westrn genre.

Bloomburrow: Coming Q3 2023, Bloomburrow is a Magic world featuring adventuring parties consisting of friendly animals, who must work together to finish an important quest.

Duskmourn: House of Horror: Coming Q4 2024, Duskmourn: House of Horror is set in a haunted mansion and is inspired by movies and video games from the '80s.

While there might not have been any word about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed crossover, there were still plenty of exciting announcements made about Magic: The Gathering at GenCon. The fact that Fallout is getting Commander Decks and Final Fantasy is getting special treatment are huge reveals, with the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering getting bigger by the day.