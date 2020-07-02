Mandalorian actor says he’s part of a ‘huge’ game

Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito has stated that he has a role in a game that may be from a massive franchise. Esposito, stated to Collider, “This video game I did; which is going to be huge. Can’t really mention.”

Industry insider, Daniel Ahmad, has stated on Twitter that the public will hear about the game later this month, adding onto a presumably packed summer of announcements ahead.

Esposito did mention that he has already finished his performance as this unknown character with a “new style of acting,” which may be a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing some actors to supply their lines over Zoom. It would be no surprise if this hinted-at-character of Esposito’s is one of an antagonist, the same sort of his Mandalorian and Breaking Bad characters.

It would not be his first voice acting role in games, either, as he played parts in Destiny and PayDay 2.