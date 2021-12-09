MapleStory publisher Nexon announces a Warhammer Age of Sigmar multiplayer RPG

Nexon has partnered up with Games Workshop to create and publish a multiplayer socially-driven RPG in the world of Warhammer Age of Sigmar. According to the press release, Nexon’s Age of Sigmar RPG will have a “socially interactive player-versus-environment world” and will receive new content through an ongoing live service model. It’s not clear whether this will be a co-op RPG like Genshin Impact, or a fully-fledged MMORPG. Nexon’s portfolio of games like MapleStory and V4 make either possibility equally likely.

Age of Sigmar is the modern replacement of the long-running Warhammer Fantasy Battles franchise, complete with new lore and a reimagined version of each classic faction. Like its predecessor, Age of Sigmar is all about the epic struggles of multiple opposing factions battling for dominance and the fate of the world in the sprawling high fantasy world of Warhammer. Since it launched in 2015, Games Workshop has made an active effort to popularize the new IP alongside other mainstream fantasy franchises, licensing multiple digital games and a series of novels.

Nexon’s upcoming Age of Sigmar RPG doesn’t have an official name or a release date yet, but we do know it will be available on PC, consoles, and mobile. Since it is slated as a long-term live-service game, there’s also the distinct possibility it will be free-to-play.