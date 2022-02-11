Martha is Dead is censored on PlayStation consoles, “some elements no longer playable”

The upcoming psychological thriller set in Italy has just unveiled a major change only two weeks ahead of launch. Set to release February 24 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Martha is Dead’s publisher announced that the PlayStation versions will be censored.

The news broke today via Wired Productions’ official twitter account. The post begins with a brief overview of what kind of experience developer LKA is aiming to bring. It is a narrative experience that is meant for adults, featuring depictions of heavy subject matter that may make players uncomfortable, but it is integral to the developer’s vision. They understand the gravity of what they’re creating, claiming that content warnings are flagged repeatedly before starting the game.

Unfortunately, both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions are modified, “with some elements no longer playable.” The post does not specify what kind of content has been removed nor whether it still exists, albeit in a non-interactive manner. The wording does open it to interpretation. Following this news, the game’s physical edition has been delayed to a yet to be announced date. However, it will still launch digitally on day one.

The PC and Xbox versions remain unaffected and will launch as expected, featuring the, “full unedited gameplay as planned.”