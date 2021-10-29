Marvel is teaming up with Skydance and Amy Hennig for a new video game

Marvel Entertainment is partnering up with Amy Hennig’s AAA game studio Skydance New Media for an “All-New Interactive Title.” Henning is a well-respected video game writer and director, who is known for her work with Naughty Dog, specifically with the Uncharted series. She hinted that she was working with Marvel back in 2019.

Skydance New Media is a division of Skydance Media, which is a company that primarily focuses on the production of movies and TV shows. It was formed by Hennig and former Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak. New Media is a branch that will focus more on creating AAA games. The now announced Marvel game will be one of the division’s first major forays into the world of gaming.

Nothing about this Marvel was revealed in this announcement, not even a title. The game is promised to be a narrative-driven, action-adventure blockbuster game that will feature a completely original story.

The next few years for Marvel games are stacked as the company plans to also release Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, and Midnight Suns in the next few years. Guardians of the Galaxy was also recently released, and that game has been getting strong praises from journalists. With Marvel’s monstrous standing within the world of film, the company may end becoming a dominant force within video games as well.