Maxis teases new “Summer Of Sims” content for Sims 4

Summer is around the corner, and to celebrate Maxis is getting ready to introduce a ton of new content for The Sims 4. The game, infamous for its seemingly unending packs of content, is gearing up for what it’s calling “Summer Of Sims.” According to a post on Twitter from the game’s account, the Summer of Sims will stretch throughout the entire season and give players even more new content for the seven-year-old game.

According to today’s Twitter post for the Summer of Sims event, nearly every area of the game is getting some new content. First, a new kit is planned that will let players “courtyard and chill.” Kits in The Sims 4 are extremely small packs, usually adding some new furniture, objects, or clothes.

A game pack is also in the works that will give players access to a new career, although it’s not clear what that might be. Game packs are medium-sized, changing the game in a good number of ways while retaining its core aspects. Some other game packs for example introduce family life or vampires to The Sims 4.

The biggest changes to The Sims 4 coming this summer are an expansion pack and a series of updates. The expansion pack will apparently let players “bond with nature.” This could be the farming pack players have been expecting for some time, but we’ll have to wait and find out. Expansion packs are massive, and let players take their Sims to new places to perform new activities. Three base-game updates are also on the way for The Sims 4, although it’s not clear what will be included in them.