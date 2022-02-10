Maxis won’t release The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories expansion in Russia due to “gay propaganda law”

Developer Maxis published a blog post recently regarding the team’s commitment to authenticity and the player base of The Sims franchise. The post addressed federal laws in Russia that would have forced the developer to alter the upcoming My Wedding Stories expansion for The Sims 4 and why that expansion now won’t be released in that region.

The blog post is a statement to players explaining how Maxis has two options for releasing content per federal laws. My Wedding Stories expansion can either be altered to comply with those laws or be withheld from being released in regions where it doesn’t comply with them. As a result, Maxis has decided that the My Wedding Stories game pack won’t release in Russia due to its infamous gay propaganda law.

“The ability to tell stories — any story — is at the core of what we do at The Sims. Holding back Cam and Dom’s story meant compromising the values we live by. We are committed to the freedom to be who you are, to love who you love, and tell the stories you want to tell.”

While the statement doesn’t go into the specifics of the law and what would need to change for the expansion to be released in Russia, it’s clear that Maxis has no interest in altering its vision and compromising its commitment to bringing an authentic experience to players worldwide.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories game pack will add a plethora of wedding-related content to The Sims 4. Players will be able to watch their Sims fall in love, propose, and plan the biggest wedding possible before their Sims grow old together and celebrate cherished memories before they become a couple of ghosts. Regardless of gender, players will be able to tell their unique love stories over and over in their favorite game.