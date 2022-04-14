Mega Legendary raids could be making their way to Pokémon Go raid rotations

Since the release of Mega Evolutions to Pokémon Go, these powerful Pokémon have been a big help to players during raid battles and a popular way to receive additional rewards while playing the game. None of the recent releases have been a Mega evolution for Legendary Pokémon, but based on what data miners have discovered, that’s about to change with the introduction of Mega Legendary raids.

PokeMiners, the data mining group that focuses on Pokémon Go, has recently uncovered a new raid level that could be on the way to the mobile game. This raid level has to do with Mega Legendary encounters, meaning players will have the chance to Mega evolution select legendary Pokémon they have in their collection.

A new Raid Level has been added – Mega Legendary Eggs! — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 14, 2022

These details follow the group’s efforts in uncovering several potential upcoming changes to how Mega Evolutions work on Pokémon Go. The features the group has uncovered include a new way for players to Mega evolve Pokémon, which consists of an option for Mega evolutions to be on a cooldown timer rather than always requiring Mega candy. The most recent assets the PokeMiners group has posted also detailed the Mega Tutorial background and the Mega Legendary Egg.

Check out all the new assets in 0.235.0! pic.twitter.com/L3qQS2Fvmf — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 14, 2022

Niantic has not shared any teasers or hints at these changes, but the PokeMiners have had a good history with their findings. We don’t know what the final result will look like if Niantic posts these, but Mega Legendary raid battles will offer some of the best Pokémon for players to use.