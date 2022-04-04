Meta Knight’s Revenge wins a Grammy award for Best Arrangement

The last few weeks have been big for Kirby. His latest adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land shifted everyone’s hungry pink blob into 3D and captured our hearts. While we wait to see if the game manages to make it onto any Game of the Year lists, the franchise has already snagged an unexpected trophy.

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman snagged a Grammy at the 3 April ceremony for their arrangement of “Meta Knight’s Revenge” from 1996’s Kirby Superstar. They got the award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their version of the classic song as part of The 8-Bit Big Band, an orchestral group that specializes in bringing a unique spin on video game music. In the past, they’ve brought iconic tracks like “Zelda’s Lullaby” and “Still Alive” to life on their YouTube channel with big band energy.

While this isn’t the first time that video game music has been featured at the Grammys, it is notable that it is a cover of a track that has snagged the award, especially a cover of a song from nearly 25 years ago. The jazz-inspired, swinging cover of “Meta Knight’s Revenge” was an unexpected but welcome win for fans of retro-gaming soundtracks.