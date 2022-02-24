Michael Mumbauer, CEO and co-founder of newly founded That’s No Moon, has left the studio

Shortly after attending DICE 2022, CEO and co-founder of That’s No Moon studio Michael Mumbauer has announced that he is leaving the company.

Mumbauer made the statement on his LinkedIn profile saying “I am no longer the CEO of That’s No Moon. I love the company that I built and all the amazing people I brought inside it. They are a collection of some of the finest artists and technicians in the world. I have no doubt they will do incredible things and I will miss them dearly.” After making the announcement there were questions directed toward him regarding the reasoning for his departure. Mumbauer responded with “No comment…”

Mumbauer’s exit comes seven months after the announcement of the studio. The formation of That’s No Moon was officially revealed on July 28 last year, consisting of former developers from studios like Naughty Dog and the Call of Duty teams. The new company established itself as a “new independent triple-A development studio” and shared that the studio’s first game would be a “new singleplayer, third-person, action-adventure game.” Whatever that game might be has yet to be announced.

There is currently no word as to who will take over the CEO position. Alongside Mumbauer, That’s No Moon was founded by Tina Kowalewski, Taylor Kurosaki, and Nick Kononelos, so it is possible that one of them might take up the vacant position.