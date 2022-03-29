Microsoft has released a preview of PC Game Pass in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and Indonesia

Microsoft has today announced that it’s rolling out a preview of PC Game Pass across five countries in Southeast Asia. Starting today, anyone in Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia can register for the preview version of PC Game Pass and start playing over 100 titles from the vast library on offer.

While this isn’t the full version of PC Game Pass just yet, it does mean that fans in these countries can finally sign up and access dozens of titles for a single subscription fee. This includes first-party games and those from first-party studios such as Bethesda. Even EA Play games will be accessible.

To access this preview of PC Game Pass, participants need to sign up for the service and join the preview through the Xbox Insider App. Participants are encouraged to share their feedback on the service since this is still a preview, which should help when Microsoft fully releases PC Game Pass in all five countries later this year.

Xbox Asia Business Lead Jeremy Hinton said, “At Xbox, our mission is simple, to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. Bringing PC Game Pass to new countries in Southeast Asia is an important part of how we will achieve this as we strive to reach billions of players.” Indicating that the company will only continue to push Game Pass into as many countries as possible, spreading the reach of this accessible subscription service.