Mistfall Hunter Release Time & Date

The wait is almost over for fans of dark fantasy extraction RPGs, as Mistfall Hunter is set to make its long-awaited debut this week. Developer Bellring Games has officially confirmed the game’s global launch schedule, giving players a clear idea of when they can jump into its PvPvE world for the first time. Here is everything you need to know regarding the Mistfall Hunter release date and time.

Recommended Videos

When Does Mistfall Hunter Release?

Image via Skystone Games

According to the official launch announcement, Mistfall Hunter will release on July 30, 2026, at 01:00 UTC. Due to time zone differences, players in North America will gain access slightly earlier, with the game unlocking on July 29 at 6:00 PM PT. Steam also lists the game with a July 29 release date in several regions, reflecting the simultaneous global rollout. Here are some of the major launch times:

Region Release Time Pacific Time (PT) July 29 – 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) July 29 – 9:00 PM UTC July 30 – 1:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) July 30 – 2:00 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 30 – 3:00 AM China Standard Time (CST) July 30 – 9:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) July 30 – 10:00 AM

Bellring Games has also confirmed that there will be no preload, meaning players will need to download the game once it officially becomes available on Steam. Those planning to jump in at launch should factor in download times, especially if they’re hoping to start playing as soon as the servers go live.

What is Mistfall Hunter?

Mistfall Hunter blends third-person action combat with extraction gameplay in a dark fantasy setting. Players can venture into dangerous zones solo or in teams, battling monsters and rival hunters while collecting valuable loot before extracting safely. The full release follows multiple beta tests that helped shape the game’s combat, progression systems, and overall balance ahead of launch.

With its official release just around the corner, it won’t be long before players can discover whether Mistfall Hunter has what it takes to stand out in the increasingly competitive extraction RPG genre.

Mistfall Hunter Launch Trailer

Mistfall Hunter Release FAQ

Q: What platforms will Mistfall Hunter be available on? A: Mistfall Hunter will be available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Q: How much will Mistfall Hunter cost? A: The standard edition of Mistfall Hunter will cost $24.99 on all platforms.

Q: How many players are there in a match? A: Most matches during the early tests had up to 5 teams of 3 players each. Whether that setup will be the same post-launch is yet to be seen.

Q: Is Mistfall Hunter PvP or PvE? A: Mistfall Hunter is a PvPvE game, featuring mobs that all players can fight to get loot, as well as PvP where you can defeat other players and take their loot. It’s similar in gameplay to Tarkov, though with swords and spells instead of guns and grenades.

Q: What are the minimum system requirements? • OS: Windows 10 64-bit

• Memory (RAM): 12GB

• Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

• Graphics Card (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

• DirectX: Version 12

• Note: Using an SSD is highly recommended for the best experience.

That’s everything you need to know about the Mistfall Hunter release date and launch times across all major regions. As the game’s servers go live, we’ll continue updating our coverage with the latest news and guides to help you get started. Be sure to check out the Guides category here on Gamepur for more helpful content.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy